Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

ACAD stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

