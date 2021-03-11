Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,952.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HSON traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

HSON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.