JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,905 shares during the period. JELD-WEN accounts for about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of JELD-WEN worth $126,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in JELD-WEN by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in JELD-WEN by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

JELD stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,518. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

