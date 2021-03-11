JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of JetBlue Airways worth $44,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

