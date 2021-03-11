Jetcoin (JET) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $406,303.89 and $1.15 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00706380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.