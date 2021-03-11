JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce $44.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $45.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $201.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $263.19 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54. JFrog has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

