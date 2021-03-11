Jian Xie Sells 62,000 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLGT traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.29. 1,389,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

