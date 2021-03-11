JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.15

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.15 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.40 ($0.38). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 11,174 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

