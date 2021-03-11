JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.15. 174,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 580,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm has a market cap of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,899 shares of company stock valued at $324,232. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.