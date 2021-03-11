JMP Securities Begins Coverage on PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $387.52 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 976,414.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,747,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,747,781 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 262.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,002,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 1,449,656 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 1,062,359 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,186,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 878,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

