Jobchain (JOB) Trading Up 56.9% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $9.67 million and $48,757.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,292,842,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars.

