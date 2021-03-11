John Deneen Collins Sells 2,144 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $118,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,990,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.