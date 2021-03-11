John Menzies’ (MZTLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MZTLF stock remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. John Menzies has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.
About John Menzies
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.