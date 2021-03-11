Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JCI opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

