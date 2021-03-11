Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,664,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916,195 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 3.0% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 11.35% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,804,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.05. 69,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,664. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.