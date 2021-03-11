Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $159.63. 227,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,345. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

