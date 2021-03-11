Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 80.7% in February

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the February 11th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jones Soda stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 377,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,842. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

