JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €23.50 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.34 ($35.70).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €32.00 ($37.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.70. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

