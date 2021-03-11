JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (ETR:ADS) a €280.00 Price Target

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €287.27 ($337.97).

Get adidas alerts:

ETR ADS traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €282.50 ($332.35). 945,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion and a PE ratio of 123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €306.70 ($360.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €282.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €278.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.