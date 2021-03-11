JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €50.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

FP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.25 ($50.88).

EPA:FP opened at €40.67 ($47.84) on Wednesday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.75.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

