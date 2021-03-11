JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €72.50 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €72.50 ($85.29) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.58 ($72.44).

Brenntag stock opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €65.62 and its 200 day moving average is €60.74. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

