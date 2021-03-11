JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €72.50 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €72.50 ($85.29) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.58 ($72.44).

Brenntag stock opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €65.62 and its 200 day moving average is €60.74. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

