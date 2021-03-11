JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 250,395 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 14.35% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $475,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.