JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 587.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.63% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,818,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,547. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

