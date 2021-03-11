JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 8.33% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $2,382,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.67. 22,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.