JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,563,696 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.52% of McKesson worth $1,252,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270,007 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 472,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,227. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.