JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 253,994 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.73% of Deere & Company worth $1,464,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.98. 37,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.18. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.