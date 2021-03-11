JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,452 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.47% of EPAM Systems worth $1,498,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM traded up $14.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,209. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.