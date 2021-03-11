JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 791,191 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,745,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF comprises 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 90.14% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $3,937,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

BBCA traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. 9,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,575. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.