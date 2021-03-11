JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) to Neutral

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

JAPAY stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.42. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

