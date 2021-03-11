JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 4,531,700.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,677,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,676,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 100.46% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,313,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,617,000.

BBMC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. 6,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,968. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

