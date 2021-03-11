JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.90% of Prologis worth $2,872,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Prologis by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,259,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,836,000 after purchasing an additional 670,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,187. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

