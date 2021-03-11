JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.56 Billion Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.67% of Constellation Brands worth $1,559,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $8.09 on Tuesday, hitting $228.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.