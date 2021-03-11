JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.83 Billion Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.92% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,834,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.21. 84,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

