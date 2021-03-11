JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.01 Billion Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,010,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $7.13 on Tuesday, hitting $358.09. 256,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.36 and its 200 day moving average is $331.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.