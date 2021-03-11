JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.18% of Dover worth $1,488,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. 9,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

