JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.67% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,353,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. 180,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

