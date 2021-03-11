JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.99% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,985,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. 361,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

