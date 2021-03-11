JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.74% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,630,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. 256,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $150.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

