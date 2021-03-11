JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.
Shares of FNV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,561. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
