JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.32. 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,500. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,488,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

