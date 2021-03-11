JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,720,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.50% of Trane Technologies worth $1,556,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after buying an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.50. 14,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,247. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

