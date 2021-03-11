JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to Underweight

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yanzhou Coal Mining by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 108,921 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yanzhou Coal Mining by 13.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

