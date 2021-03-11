JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.03. The stock had a trading volume of 253,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $156.16. The firm has a market cap of $473.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average of $118.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

