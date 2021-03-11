JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,565,047 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,814,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,565,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 96.73% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $2,920,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BBIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. 5,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,931. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.