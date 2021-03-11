JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 888,348 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 17.54% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $495,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. 131,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

