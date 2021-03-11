JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.41% of CMS Energy worth $1,306,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 35,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

