JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,730.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.72.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $82.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,451.79. The company had a trading volume of 43,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,039.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,815.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,475.44. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

