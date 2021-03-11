JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $65.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

PAGS opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

