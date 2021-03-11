JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $65.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.
PAGS opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $62.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Read More: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.