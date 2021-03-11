JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 10.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $498,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 63,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,843. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

