JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 12.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,611,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

EWJ traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

